ABQ365 highlights New Mexico Bowl, mariachi celebration, and other upcoming holiday festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the first college football bowl and holiday block parties to a mariachi Christmas and holiday lights tour, there is no shortage of festive activities to participate in around Albuquerque. Visit Albuquerque’s local events expert Brenna Moore provides the inside scoop on what’s happening around the city.

New Mexico Bowl: The 16th annual PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl will take place Saturday, Dec. 18 at 12:15 p.m. at University Stadium in Albuquerque. Fresno State Bulldogs will face off against the UTEP Miners.

Humble Holiday Market Block Party : Join Humble Coffee Co. for their holiday block party featuring dozens of local vendors including jewelry, ceramics, leather goods, toys, soaps, skincare, vintage, plants, art, and more. The event will also include cocktails, a DJ, and handcrafted treats.

: Join Humble Coffee Co. for their holiday block party featuring dozens of local vendors including jewelry, ceramics, leather goods, toys, soaps, skincare, vintage, plants, art, and more. The event will also include cocktails, a DJ, and handcrafted treats. Mariachi Christmas : This celebration has been transformed into a mariachi tribute honoring mothers everywhere.

: This celebration has been transformed into a mariachi tribute honoring mothers everywhere. Trolley of Lights : This holiday light tour departs from Hotel Albuquerque and lasts about 75 minutes. The tour will feature Old Town Plaza, Rio Grande Blvd. and the Village of Los Ranchos as passengers experience the city’s best holiday lights.

: This holiday light tour departs from Hotel Albuquerque and lasts about 75 minutes. The tour will feature Old Town Plaza, Rio Grande Blvd. and the Village of Los Ranchos as passengers experience the city’s best holiday lights. New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland: Held at EXPO New Mexico, this popular event is a family-friendly drive-thru winter attaction that will also feature a special walking section where you can sip hot cocoa and even get a photo with Santa Claus.

For more information on upcoming events in the city, head to visitalbuquerque.org/abq365.