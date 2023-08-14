ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police connected an Albuquerque woman to her younger brother’s fentanyl overdose. She pleaded not guilty to child abuse on Monday.

Police alleged Alizae Holguin woke her mother Jessica Garcia up after finding Garcia’s two-year-old son unresponsive in a hotel room in March.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where police said both Holguin and Garcia left and never returned.

Tests on the boy revealed fentanyl was in his system. When police searched the hotel room, they claimed they found burnt foil and fentanyl.

Holguin will be released from custody once she can provide an address. She has been ordered to not have contact with Garcia, the victim, or any other sibling under 18 years old.