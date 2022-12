ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, a tree in Old Town was brought to life with thousands of sparkling lights. Sticking with another tradition, the city held the Twinkle Light Parade Saturday.

The parade started at Washington around 5:15 p.m. More than 120 entries marched down Central until they reached Girard.

Each float competed for the crown of ‘Best in Show.’ They will be judged based on five categories: creativity, holiday spirit, twinkliness, and wow factor.