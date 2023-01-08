ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day to get your Christmas tree recycled for free in Albuquerque.

The annual tree-cycling event started the day after Christmas. It wrapped up at 5 p.m. Sunday.

In that time, the city said they expected to recycle more than 10,000 trees

Mayor Keller even stopped by the drop off another Christmas tree, and this time, he got to mulch it himself.

“It’s fun to see what happens when you push the tree in there and it ends up as mulch in our gardens. It’s really cool, it’s a great thing the city does,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

For those who live in Santa Fe, the city’s free tree recycling event ends on January 14.