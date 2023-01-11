ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider.
A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle.
Story continues below:
- Trending: How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
- Albuquerque: APD: Trail of blood leads to Bengal tiger
- Crime: FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
- New Mexico: Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.