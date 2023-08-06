ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction at the Albuquerque International Sunport is in full swing.

It’s all part of the Dream of Flight Sunport Reimagined renovation project to rebrand the airport.

They’re moving TSA to a new location, building a large food hall, and refurbishing jet bridges.

“We’re on track to finish the core project. That’s the $87 million renovation project by the end of 2024,” said Innovation and Commercial Development Manager Manny Manriquez.

The goal is to have the new TSA area, which will be set at the top of the elevators on the third level, open this fall.