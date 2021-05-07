ABQ Sunport now offers self-checkout kiosks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport now has self-checkout kiosks at the retail shops. The new kiosks allow travelers to quickly check out while eliminating direct contact with employees.

Story continues below

They’re located in the Hudson News store in between the A and B concourses past security. They will accept all major credit cards and “Tap To Pay” capabilities. Everything but electronics can be bought using them. The normal checkout counter is still available for customers who need it.

Nyika Allen, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque said their team was looking for ways to continue adapting to COVID safety measures. “We’re always working to enhance the customer experience here at the Sunport, so we were thrilled to work with Hudson to incorporate this new yet intuitive technology,” Allen said in a press release.