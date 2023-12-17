ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As renovations continue at the Albuquerque International Sunport, the city is looking to fill space inside with art pieces from New Mexican artists.

“I was jumping up and down on the inside,” said Virginia Primozic, one of the artists selected to have their artwork displayed at the Sunport.

“It gets a lot of eyes on it from all over the world,” added Jesse Littlebird, another local artist who was chosen.

Littlebird and Primozic are among five New Mexican artists whose art pieces were chosen to be featured inside the Albuquerque International Sunport as part of the “Dream of Flight” renovation project.

“If we’re expanding by thousands of square feet, we have to bring in New Mexico artists to showcase the best of our culture in New Mexico,” explained Sherri Brueggemann, public art manager for the City of Albuquerque.

The $3 million art project looks to bring in pieces from local artists to complement the airport’s larger renovation project to expand the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) area, update food and beverage concessions, and bring in new retailers. Only five New Mexican artists have been selected so far.

“It’s something you can kind of focus on, maybe distract you a little bit from the stressful nature of going through TSA. We’ve all been through TSA, you know how it is,” said Littlebird.

Project officials said they still have decisions to make as they continue their search for artists to fill the remaining seven sites. One of the larger pieces will replace the statue that sits at the intersection of the airport’s two terminals.

“There are always emotions involved around the airport,” Primozic explained. “Either you’re about to go somewhere, and you’re excited, or someone’s coming, you can hardly wait to see them, or they’re leaving, and you’re counting, five more minutes, four more minutes, we have together, and so the airport is an emotional place.”

Officials said they would like to fill all of the sites with artwork as renovations within the Sunport continue. They expect all pieces to be put up once renovations are complete.