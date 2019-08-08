ABQ Sunport celebrates life of beloved employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, the Sunport celebrated the life of a beloved employee.

Jesse Waddles, 96, pushed wheelchairs and worked to get people to their flights on time for more than 20 years — but that wasn’t his only career.

His family said he dropped out of school in the fifth grade to start working. Over the years, he owned his own dry cleaning business and had a 30-year stint at Sandia National Labs.

Waddles died last month. His oldest daughter said work was where Jesse was happiest.

“He just loves it. He loves the people he works with and hated to miss a day. He hated to miss a day,” Gloria Waddles-Perry said.

Sunport employees were all smiles as they talked about Jesse. They said he always spoke his mind and wanted kids to “put down their phones and get to work.”