ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque came out to support the community this holiday season. The ‘Stuff the Bus’ event aims to help unhoused people and pets.

Saturday, different city departments came together to host Stuff the Bus. People brought donations for the unhoused population and pets in the animal shelter.

The city said donations will go to families living in its Wellness Hotel. The hotel gives families a place to stay with the goal of getting them out and on the pathway to housing in 90 days.

“The items that people are donating today are really going to make their lives easier while they’re living in the hotel and set them up for success as we transition them into their own housing,” said Public Affairs Specialist Katie Simon.

People who brought donations also got a Papa Murphy’s gift card as a thank you. If you missed the event Saturday, the city said it is always accepting donations.