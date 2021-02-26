ABQ Students, seniors, and veterans can ride buses for free Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, students, seniors, and veterans will be able to ride ABQ Ride buses and Sun Vans for free. Seniors ages 60 and older will be asked to show their ID or their Honored Citizen ID to ride.

Students 25 years and younger will be asked to show their school ID. Students ages 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Middle school and high school students must show a student ID, class schedule, or ABQ Ride ID. UNM and CNM students will need a special sticker on their IDs to use the benefit.

ABQ Ride hopes to provide post-secondary institutions such as colleges and other schools with special stickers to help bus drivers identify student riders more easily.