ABQ StreetConnect provides services aimed at permanent supportive housing

Working for those with mental illness experiencing chronic homelessness, at ABQ StreetConnect, their mission is to house and support this population for whom traditional methods have not succeeded.

In 2017, Heading Home developed ABQ StreetConnect, providing intensive, individualized, housing-focused service navigation to those with mental illness experiencing chronic homelessness. The program practices housing first, trauma-informed care and harm reduction.

Their team is made up of a licensed mental health clinician, two program navigators, the program director, Albuquerque Police Department Comunity Resource officers, and outreach specialists from Hopeworks and Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless.

Heading Home is a non-profit that provides permanent supportive housing service, emergency housing, and prioritized street outreach to individuals experiencing homelessness. To make a contribution to Heading Home, click here.

