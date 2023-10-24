ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy are heading to Las Cruces this weekend to compete in the Special Olympics state tournament for cornhole. The school sent the team off with a pep rally on Tuesday.

The Honey Badgers have several Special Olympic teams including cornhole, bowling, and soccer. All of them celebrated Tuesday and the athletes loved the sense of community from the pep rally. “It’s just about having fun and cheering people on. so that’s what you want to do in life,” said athlete Trenton Pittz.

The cornhole teams are comprised of two players, one with disabilities and the other without. The Special Olympics said this is to integrate students from all walks of life and help them find common ground.