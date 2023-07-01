ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They took a hit during the pandemic: Now, the City of Albuquerque is looking to increase its outreach across its 22 community centers.

Referred to by some as a hidden gem, the city’s community center does more than just helping serve kids, adults and families in need. The city said since the pandemic, its community centers are starting to bounce back.

“In the last year, we have actually doubled our adult participation at community centers, so we really have seen that increase happen,” said Community Services Division Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith.

Chavez-Smith explained the increase in enrollment is all due to new funding.

“We got additional funding to contract with different instructors, so we are contracting individuals all over the city to offer a variety of activities to really boost what our programming looks like.”

That programming is tailored to a multitude of interests including everything from language classes, to fitness and yoga classes to even art classes such as henna and paper quilling. Chavez- Smith said the city’s goal is to increase awareness and usage of these centers all while helping serve as a safe space.

“We are trying to give the families great access to safe programming, safe facilities, so they have somewhere to go,” said Chavez-Smith.

The best part, the city said it’s all free. “The kids get to do a variety of activities from sports to art. They go on field trips. They get free meals everyday, breakfast and lunch,” said Chavez-Smith.

As summer programs wrap up at the end of the month, the city is working to boost its programming to cater to all ages from 5 years olds to seniors

Select community centers across the city also provide free meals for seniors during weekdays.