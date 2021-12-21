ABQ Ride’s Zero Fares pilot program set to kick off 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride’s Zero Fares pilot program will kick off the new year. Back in September, city councilors voted to launch the pilot program.

City leaders say the program will allow more people to use the bus system. ABQ Ride will collect data and feedback throughout the year to help determine if the program will continue into 2023.

