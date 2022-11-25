ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About three hours into the sale, tickets for the ABQ RIDE’s 57th Annual Luminaria Tour are sold out.

All riders who were able to get their tickets are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. Free parking will be available at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway, as well as the Civic Plaza parking structure. Individuals with disabilities can access the parking lot located at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Marquette.

For the safety of the guests, ABQ Ride is asking that tour-goers follow the designated signage to the Luminaria Tour. For more information and to view a map of the route, please visit luminariatour.com.