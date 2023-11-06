ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After struggling with worker shortages, ABQ RIDE says they’re seeing success filling empty positions. After recent hiring events, they offered 76 people jobs.

“With help from the entire ABQ RIDE team, we pulled off two successful hiring events that brought strong candidates to fill much needed positions,” Transit Director Leslie Keener said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming new faces to the department and will continue to build a team that is committed to providing this essential service to our community.”

ABQ RIDE had to reduce services due to the lack of workers. Now, they say the new hires could help them re-open those closed services.

Those interested in applying to a job with the city’s transit department can do so online at this link. The department offers jobs ranging from bus drivers to mechanics, and some positions come with a hiring bonus.