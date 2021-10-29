ABQ RIDE waives bus fares on Election day

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is waiving fares for Election Day on Nov. 2 to ensure voters can make it to the polls. Passengers can ride fixed-route buses and Sun Vans, for those who qualify, for free on this day.

Story Continues Below

The City of Albuquerque states in a press release that free fares will run from the beginning of service until the end of service. Albuquerque joins the list of other cities that have moved to make fares free on Election Day including Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Louisville, San Antonio, Columbus, and Richmond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES