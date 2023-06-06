ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Pride Month now in full swing, ABQ RIDE is showing its support for the local LGBTQ community with a new bus design. The bus wrap was revealed Tuesday and features a silhouette of the Albuquerque skyline with the pride flag rainbow colors, along with photographs of past pride celebrations.

Transit officials hope the design exemplifies the ABQ RIDE’s commitment to be safe and inclusive to everyone. “The bright colors and photos show our support for the diverse community we serve every day,” says Leslie Keener, transit director for the City of Albuquerque.

The bus wrap will be on display all month long. It will also be a part of the annual Pride Parade this Saturday in Nob Hill.