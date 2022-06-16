ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is showing off its latest step to becoming more environmentally friendly. The first of five electric buses are being added to its fleet. The buses are fully electric.

“Not only do these buses help to contribute against climate change, they help to stave off the high gas prices that we’re dealing with, making it much more affordable to operate them,” said City of Albuquerque Interim Transit Director Bobby Sisneros.

Officials also recognized the winners of last year’s electric bus wrap contest. Kids created different designs to be displayed on the side of the buses. Each winner received a $400 check.