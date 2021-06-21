ABQ Ride to launch study on bus system



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride has submitted a proposal to have its route services studied. The study would look at ABQ Ride’s existing bus routes and recommend ways to make them more efficient and accessible to more people in need of public transportation across the city.

Officials say this study will also be a good way to see how to best maximize the bus system post-COVID. “We kind of have to start this one fresh, right. Cause we don’t know who is going to start riding on these buses afterwards. We don’t know how to incentivize, again incentivize people going back to work. Incentivize people to go ahead and start riding on public transit,” said City Councilor Brook Bassan who represents District 4.

ABQ Ride says the overall goal is to make public transportation more accessible and improve the overall experience.

“There are a lot of things our system is doing right in terms convenience, efficiency and equity, but there are always opportunities to do better,” said Danny Holcomb in a news release, Transit Director. “This study is going to illuminate how we can continue to improve as our city grows and changes, and help us better serve existing and future riders.”

For more information on the project, visitcabq.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/41477.