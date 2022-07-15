ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is preparing to host its first Car Show and Hiring Fair this Sunday, July 17. This event is a free, family-friendly event that will include food, drinks, music, and raffles.

It’s also a hiring event, there will be HR staff accepting applications and holding interviews on sight. The city is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers. There are different positions available such as customer service and maintenance. “We have a great team here at ABQ Ride and look forward to welcoming new employees to our department,” said Bobby Sisneros, interim transit director with ABQ transit.

The event will take place at Montano Transportation center located at 138 Montano Road NW. From 11 a.m. to 2p.m. For more information visit their website.