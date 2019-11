ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, you can explore the ins and outs of the new ART buses.

ABQ Ride is hosting an ART bus open house at the University of New Mexico Popejoy station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will get an inside look at the buses and learn more about the ART station amenities.

Services will get an inside look at the buses and learn more about the ART station amenities. Service on the ART route will be free through January 1.

ART will begin full services on November 30.