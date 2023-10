ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Friday, October 6, the software for scheduling Sun Van rides will be unavailable. The city will be working to upgrade the system.

ABQ Ride suggests Sun Van users schedule their trips early in order to avoid scheduling issues. Trips through October 11, 2023, must be scheduled before the maintenance starts on Friday.

You can call ABQ Ride at (505)-243-RIDE (505-243-7433) for more info. The software upgrade is expected to last until Friday evening.