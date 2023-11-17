ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to Thanksgiving, there will be no ABQ RIDE fixed route bus or Sun Van services on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Customer Service windows at the Alvarado Transportation Center, located at 100 1st Street SW will also be closed for the holiday. The day after Thanksgiving, ABQ RIDE will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. All routes will run a regular Saturday schedule except the following which will run a more frequent service:

10: North Fourth Street

11: Lomas

198: 98 th Street/Dennis Chavez

Street/Dennis Chavez 766/777: ART Red & Green Lines

For more schedule information, go to abqride.com and click on “Detours & Schedule Changes.” For future Sun Van reservations, assistance will be available during this time by calling 505-243-RIDE (7433).