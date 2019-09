ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- City officials are giving a demonstration of how the new ART buses will work on Thursday.

The demonstration will take place at the Downtown ART station from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees will see what the buses look like, how they operate once docked at their platform, as well as see how the bus ticket machines work.

ABQ Ride travels an average 160,000 miles a day from its bus fleet.