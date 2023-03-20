ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bus service in Albuquerque is slated to get a major overhaul in the next year. Before it happens, the public is being asked to weigh in on the city’s dualing ideas.

ABQ Ride and Bernalillo County are soon slated to hold joint meetings to get feedback on some new bus route options. Those meetings are expected to have a first look at several route concepts that could, in some case, be drastically different from the bus service Albuquerque currently offers.

The first is scheduled for this week, on Thursday, March 23. The public meeting will be held both in-person and online and is sponsored by ABQ Ride. It’s set to take place at the Alvarado Transportation Center, downtown at First Street and Central Ave. SW starting with an open house at 4:00 p.m.

Bernalillo County will also hold two in-person meetings. The first will be April 12 at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center, 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW. (open house is at 4:00 p.m. and presentation is at 5:00 p.m.).

The second meeting hosted by Bernalillo County will be at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 4th St. NW. Open house is at 4:00 p.m. and the presentation of the bus route options is at 5:00 p.m.

The feedback process to develop new bus routes is ongoing. For more info, check out ABQrideforward.com. To take part in a survey on the two concepts, click here.