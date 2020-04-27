ABQ Ride restarting North Valley bus route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, ABQ Ride is restarting a bus route through the North Valley based on public interest.
Route 37 originally went away back in late March when ABQ Ride went to its Saturday schedule. Now, Monday through Friday it will start at the Alvarado Transportation Center, heading West on Lomas to Central and Rio Grande before circling back to 12th Street and back to the transportation center.
