ABQ Ride restarting North Valley bus route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - One of the most popular musicals taking over Broadway is set to make its Albuquerque debut in early 2021. But first, Hamilton is helping bring some history education to New Mexico students online while they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway musical Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and America's Founding Fathers. Now, it's bringing the history lesson to students here in New Mexico.