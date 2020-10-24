ABQ Ride offering free rides to polls on election day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride wants to make sure everyone can get to the polls on election day. The city will be offering free fares all day on Tuesday, November 3 so everyone has the chance to vote. Officials say they are taking extra steps to make sure buses are sanitzed and riders have access to masks.
