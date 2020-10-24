ABQ Ride offering free rides to polls on election day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The governor shutdown state museums this week for the second time during the pandemic. But the gift shop inside the Museum of Natural History and Science near Old Town is staying open because it's run by the museum's foundation.

"[We] Provide funding to their educational programs as well as the exhibits. So, we sustain those programs for them and it is extremely important that we keep the shop open," says Lisa Spencer, store manager at NatureWorks Discovery.