ABQ RIDE now recruiting drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a job to start the new year, ABQ RIDE wants you to know they are hiring. They are searching for drivers to handle their routes and are looking for as many applicants as they can for these jobs.

Albuquerque Transit ABQ RIDE Director Danny Holcomb discusses these employment opportunities. ABQ RIDE is Albuquerque’s principal form of public transportation and reports a daily average of 120,000 passenger miles on its busses.

ABQ RIDE has been a city department since 1965 and every year hosts the Luminaria Tour on Christmas Eve and also handles the transportation for Albuquerque’s Freedom Fourth event at Balloon Fiesta on July 4.

ABQ RIDE is now hiring drivers to handle the department’s routes. The positions are steady jobs that feature competitive pay, benefits, and a city pension.

Holcomb says that the pay starts out at $14.20 an hour and during about a six-month time period drivers will be obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License with a Class B endorsement that will allow you to drive a bus. After a successful six months you are eligible for a $2 raise.

The department reports that during COVID-19, no drivers have been laid off or furloughed and the jobs also have opportunities for advancement. ABQ RIDE states that many of the department’s key supervisors and all of its road supervisors are former drivers.

Bus drivers are in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Phase 1B rollout plan. Those interested in applying can visit cabq.gov/jobs for a list of employment opportunities. For more information on Albuquerque Transit-ABQ RIDE, visit cabq.gov/transit.

