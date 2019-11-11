ABQ Ride Luminaria Tour tickets go on sale November 29

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, November 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. tickets for ABQ Ride’s 55th annual Luminaria Tour will go on sale online.

This annual Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition takes guests through a 45-minute tour through the Old Town and Country Club area to experience the holiday season. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible as tickets sell out quickly.

Tickets to the event will be sold online only and buyers are asked to limit purchases to their actual party size so that others may participate. Tickets cost $3.50 per adult while children ages 10 to 18, seniors, and persons with disabilities pay $2.20.

Children ages nine and younger are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tour times are scheduled at 5:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 7:25 p.m.

Guests are asked to arrive at the Albuquerque Convention Center where the tour will begin no later than 20 minutes ahead of their scheduled departure time. Free parking will be available at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway.