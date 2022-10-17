ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special.

ABQ Ride and Papa Murphy’s will be around Albuquerque for the 2022 Rider Appreciation Day. This Wednesday, October 29, ABQ Ride staff will be riding various routes throughout the day to hand out coupons for a free pizza, which can be used at four participating Papa Murphy’s locations in Albuquerque. For more information visit their website.