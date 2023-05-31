ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE is hosting its 2nd annual community ‘Bus Stop Cleanup’ this Saturday, June 3, and is looking for volunteers to participate. As the summer months are upon us, more people are out and enjoying the warm weather. ABQ RIDE is working to make sure their bus stops are clean and safe for summer.

ABQ RIDE is looking for 40 volunteers to participate on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will help staff pick up trash and clean bus stops along the Central corridor in preparation for upcoming summer events. Upcoming events include the ABQ Pride Parade and Route 66 Summerfest.

This cleanup is in conjunction with Adopt-a-Stop. The cleanup is a great way to get involved in the community and assist in maintaining public bus stops. Anyone interested in volunteering with the program can follow the link at the top of the page at abqride.com.