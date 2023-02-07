ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. This is a chance for ABQ Ride to say thank you to all their loyal riders while encouraging others to give it a chance. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special.

There will be ABQ Ride staff riding various routes in Albuquerque passion out 100 coupons for free pizza for the 2023 Rider Appreciation Day. Coupons will be distributed Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7 & 8. Coupons can be used at participating Papa Murphy’s locations in Albuquerque.

More information on routes and schedules can be found at cabq.gov/transit or on the free-to-download Transit App.