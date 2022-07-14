ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is hosting its first-ever car show and hiring fair this weekend. It’s all happening Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Montaño Transportation Center. The car show will feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles from transit employees and car enthusiasts.
Story continues below
- Top Story: Trial begins for man connected to Victoria Martens killing
- Albuquerque: Residents say ‘Welcome to Albuquerque’ sign needs work
- New Mexico: Meow Wolf co-founder dies
- Crime: Parents charged in death of eight-month-old
- Coronavirus: New Mexico Walgreens see high COVID-19 test positivity rates
There will also be food, drinks, music, and raffle drawings. As for the hiring fair, city staff will be on-site accepting applications, as well as conducting interviews for open driver and maintenance positions.