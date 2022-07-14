ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is hosting its first-ever car show and hiring fair this weekend. It’s all happening Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Montaño Transportation Center. The car show will feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles from transit employees and car enthusiasts.

There will also be food, drinks, music, and raffle drawings. As for the hiring fair, city staff will be on-site accepting applications, as well as conducting interviews for open driver and maintenance positions.