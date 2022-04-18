ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is celebrating Earth Day by holding a contest. For Earth Day week, ABQ Ride is encouraging new and returning passengers to take a selfie on the bus, at transit centers, or at bus shelters. Then they ask that you post the selfie to their Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag ‘#ABQEarthDay2022’. By using the hashtag you will be entered to win a family 4-pack to an Albuquerque Isotopes game on May 10, 2022.

ABQ Ride bus fares are free through the end of the year. In January, the city’s Zero-Fare pilot program started. Last year, city council approved $3 million to fund the program. Over the course of the year, ABQ Ride will collect data on ridership, security incidents, and passenger experiences to decide whether free fares will continue beyond 2022. To learn more about ABQ Ride visit, https://www.cabq.gov/transit.