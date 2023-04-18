ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two months of surveys, focus groups, and meetings, the Albuquerque Transit Department is extending the deadline to hear the public’s input on bus routes.

Residents who want to be heard regarding Phase 2 of the ABQ RIDE Forward Network Plan have until April 30 to fill out the survey.

“The ABQ RIDE Forward Network Plan relies heavily on public input and we are hopeful that the extended public engagement phase will allow more people the opportunity to participate,” said Director Leslie Keener.

The two alternative bus network concepts, utilize available drivers and buses in different ways. One has more routes but is covered less frequently. The other uses fewer routes but with more frequent service.

Visit this link to give your input.