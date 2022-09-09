ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making an improvement for public transportation. ABQ Ride is working on the ‘Forward Network Plan’ which will review the performance of the existing bus network and update future transit improvements.

This plan is in place to identify the goals and purposes of the city’s investment in public transit & inform future decisions about where bus routes go, at what times they run, and how frequently. They are asking the public to take part in their survey. The survey will help meet the needs of transit users throughout the city. To learn more, visit https://abqrideforward.com/.