ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –ABQ RIDE is collecting children’s books for the 20th Annual Children’s Book Drive. Any new or gently used children’s books will be accepted. Donations can be made through April 15 at 70 locations across Albuquerque, including all Blakes Lottaburger locations and and all public libraries.

“Access to book is key in building a strong foundation for our future generations and ABQ RIDE is proud to be a part of this important initiative,” Transit Director Leslie Keener said. In 2022, a total of 33,000 books were collected by the “Read to Me! Literacy Network.” All books collected will be distributed to ABQ RIDE buses, Title 1 schools, local laundromats, food pantries and communiity centers.