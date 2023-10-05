ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is shifting its bus schedule on Oct. 14 because of a “severe staffing shortage” for both bus drivers and mechanics.

Many of the changes were made to routes that serve major corridors in Albuquerque, including Lomas Boulevard, San Mateo Boulevard, and the two ART lines on Central Avenue. With the changes, the number of buses needed will be reduced by about 15%. The changes are expected to improve on-time performance across the transit system and reduce the burden on bus drivers and mechanics.

The changes will be in place until more drivers are hired, according to the city’s website. To view the changes, click here.