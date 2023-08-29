ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s public transportation system is making an effort to go green with its ABQ RIDE bus fleet. Many of the ABQ RIDE buses are being upgraded to using compressed natural gas (CNG) – a low-emission, alternative fuel.

According to the city, CNG is a “clean-burning fuel that produces 27% less carbon emissions than diesel.” Albuquerque first bought 40 CNG buses in 1997; in 2022, the city finished the installation of its new fueling infrastructure at the Ken Sanchez Transit Facility. This fueling infrastructure allows the city to service over 100 CNG buses.

“These upgrades to our fueling system are a big step forward in providing cleaner, more sustainable transit service to the city’s residents and visitors. Fostering a greener future for the community is one more way that we are fulfilling the promise of Albuquerque.” Mayor Tim Keller

As natural gas leaks can be dangerous, the city has implemented a CNG monitoring system. The system is interfaced with the city’s fire alarm and HVAC systems so employees can be notified of gas leaks and so the leaks can be properly ventilated.

The fuel change is in line with Albuquerque’s 2021 Climate Action Plan. According to the city, 40 buses are already using CNG as fuel, and 35 additional buses are expected to be added in early 2024.