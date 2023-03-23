ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Saturday, March 25th ABQ RIDE will be switching to a new bus schedule. This will allow ABQ Ride to provide more reliable service to all riders.

ABQ RIDE has been experiencing extreme staffing shortages, resulting in unreliable service to riders. These changes were made with the goal to alleviate some of the burdens on our current drivers while improving the timeliness and accuracy of route schedules.

Changes By Route per website:

1 Juan Tabo:

Weekdays: Frequency reduced to approximately every 40 minutes all day; early a.m. trips suspended.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

2 Eubank:

Weekdays: Frequency reduced to approximately every 60 minutes all day; service from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; schedule changes to improve on-time service.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

5 Montgomery-Carlisle-Lomas:

Weekdays: Last eastbound trip suspended; schedule changes to improve on-time service.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

7 Candelaria Commuter: Service suspended.

10 N. 4th Street:

Weekdays: Last southbound trip suspended; schedule changes to improve on-time service.

Saturdays: All trips after 8:00 p.m. are suspended.

Sundays: No change.

11 Lomas:

Weekdays: Last trip in each direction suspended.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

12 Constitution Commuter: Service suspended.

16 Broadway-University-Gibson:

Weekdays: No change.

Saturdays: First and last trip in each direction suspended.

Sundays: No change.

31 Wyoming:

Weekdays: Frequency reduced to approximately every 40 minutes all day; service from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

34 San Pedro Commuter: Service suspended.

36 12th Street-Rio Grande:

Weekdays: No change.

Saturdays: First and last trips suspended.

50 Airport-Yale-Downtown:

Weekdays: Last trip in each direction suspended.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

51 Atrisco:

Weekdays: First trip and last northbound trip suspended.

Saturdays: First and last two northbound trips as well as first two and last one southbound trips suspended.

53 Isleta:

Weekdays: Last trip in each direction suspended.

Saturdays: First two northbound trips suspended.

54 Bridge-Westgate:

Weekdays: Frequency reduced to approximately every 50 minutes. First westbound trip and last trip in each direction suspended.

Saturdays: Last three eastbound trips and last two westbound trips suspended.

66 Central:

Weekdays: Frequency reduced between 6:00 a.m. & 8:00 a.m. The last two trips in each direction suspended.

Saturdays: Frequency reduced between 6:00 a.m. & 9:00 a.m. Revised evening schedule.

Sundays: Frequency reduced between 6:00 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.

92 Taylor Ranch Commuter: Service suspended.

96 Crosstown Commuter: Service suspended.

97 Zuni:

Weekdays: Last westbound trip suspended.

140/141 San Mateo-Jefferson:

Weekdays: Service on route 140 only from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and approximately 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; replace suspended 140 trips with 141 trips – i.e. suspend service north of Jefferson & Ellison when 140 trips no longer operating. Suspend service to Gulton Court. (Please see schedule for details)

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

155 Coors:

Weekdays: Service north of the Northwest Transit Center suspended; schedule changes to improve on-time service.

Saturdays: First and third southbound trips suspended

Sundays: No change.

157 Louisiana-Uptown-Montaño-NWTC:

Weekdays: Last northbound trip suspended.

Saturdays & Sundays: No change.

198 98th Street:

Schedule changes to improve on-time service.

Weekdays: Frequency reduced between 6:30 a.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays: Frequency reduced between 6:30 a.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: Frequency reduced between 6:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

790 ARTx Blue Line: Service suspended.