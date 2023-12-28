ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a year of ups and downs for ABQ RIDE: from celebrating permanently free fares, to struggles with staffing and security. Thursday, transit officials in Albuquerque gave a look back at 2023 and their focus for 2024.

“In many ways, transit—our staff, our buses, our team—are the lifeblood of Albuquerque,” said Kevin Sourisseau, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Albuquerque.

In 2023, ABQ RIDE drove more than 23,000 people from ‘Point A’ to ‘Point B’ every day. Their fixed route buses took 6.6 million people where they needed to go in fiscal year 2023, creeping closer to the pre-pandemic number of more than nine million riders in 2019; and, officials say, the ART bus had its highest ridership ever.

But, for all those successes: “One of the greatest challenges that we’ve had this year has been staffing,” said Leslie Keener, transit director for the City of Albuquerque, “Currently, department-wide vacancy rate stands at about 34 percent. It’s pretty close to where we were this time last year.”

ABQ RIDE had to reduce bus service in March, and then again in October to be able to provide reliable arrival times for riders. Keener said they have been able to nearly eliminate missed trips in their network since.

“We are going to continue to monitor staffing levels in both our drivers and our mechanics to determine when we will be able to responsibly add service back and anticipate this to be done in small increments,” Keener said.

Officials say their top priorities for 2024 will be recruiting and retaining employees. “It is an essential service and this team is continuing to be very diligent about hiring and being able to put people in those seats so we can provide that service,” Keener said.

Another big topic: safety. Metro Security Manager Scott Blackledge says a big get for them was getting city funding for a full-time security dispatch center, like the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

“One of the administrations directives was, every camera in the city at one point or another needs to be into the RTCC. Our dispatch center now functions as a miniature RTCC so if they are working on a criminal incident somewhere, we still have the ability to monitor things,” Blackledge said.

He said they’ve also been given the authority to give people tickets for loitering at bus stops—something they previously had to wait for APD for. They’ll be putting in more resilient driver barriers, and advertising wraps will be gone by mid-2025.

“We feel that passengers will feel a little bit safer as they go to board the bus they can kind of peer into the bus whereas the advertising used to block that,” said Bobby Sisneros, deputy director of the Transit Department. He said the department will be losing roughly $400,000 per year in revenue from advertising on buses; but, he says the department is more interested in creating a safe environment.

The transit department got $43 million in federal funding this year. With it, they plan to add 20 electric buses to the fleet and begin work on the Uptown Transit Redevelopment Project.