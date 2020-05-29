ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest city got a solar star award for its work in transitioning to clean energy production. A study called Shining Cities ranks cities according to how much solar energy they produce per capita and overall. Albuquerque jumped seven spots from last year’s rankings to number three behind Honolulu and San Diego. Las Cruces also got a mention in a study for starting its transition to clean energy as a small city.
ABQ ranked 3rd in new study for solar energy production
