ABQ ranked 3rd in new study for solar energy production

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One appointment many people have put on the backburner is a visit to the doctor. Whether it's over the fear of going to a medical office, or they simply weren't taking patients, local doctors are ready to see you again.

"We know that patients have been hesitant to come in for regular appointments, anything that brings them to the hospital because of COVID, so we are looking to see those patients who may have run out of medication or have had exacerbations or setbacks of chronic conditions, like congestive heart failure, diabetes and respiratory disorders," said Cyndi Tagg, the Executive Director of Ambulatory Medicine Specialties.