ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.

This event will have local wineries, breweries, distilleries, local artists, musicians, and food trucks. The event is on the first Saturday of Balloon Fiesta so locals and tour the historic Railyards and try a taste of New Mexico in one day. Tickets will be $25. This event will help Camp Enchantment, which raises money to send kids affected by cancer to camp for a week to just be kids. The event will be on October 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.