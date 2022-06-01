ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The schedule is out for Albuquerque Pride Week with events for all ages. The week kicks off Monday, June 6, with an event for seniors followed by kid’s day on Tuesday.
More events continue throughout the week wrapping up with the parade and main event at Expo New Mexico over the weekend of June 11. For more information, visit ABQ Pride’s website.