ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is working on a redevelopment plan to curb crime in one area of town, but one local business said it couldn’t come fast enough. A local pet supply store along Menaul near the Big-I said they were broken into this weekend.

Simply Diego’s is a local pet store that had their front door smashed Saturday morning. KRQE spoke with the store who said this has all been a major headache.

“They smashed in the front door, and it’s going to be a pretty penny to get fixed,” said Josette Watson, a store manager at Simply Diego’s Pet Store.

A local pet supply store is working on repairs after someone broke on Saturday morning. Thieves reportedly threw a rock to break the front door.

“They did take, we counted, nine bags of food and the cash register,” stated Watson.

The break-in comes months after the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan was signed into effect earlier this May. Its goal is to clean up a ten-block stretch of Menaul and bring in private development to the area.

“It’s certainly welcome and necessary. I think that this area could use a lot of clean up. I think a lot of Albuquerque does need that, but we’re welcome to it, we’re waiting for it, it’ll be good,” explained Watson.

The MRA plan will allow the city to offer financial incentives to developers to execute plans in the area. It also promises to upgrade roadway construction, sidewalk improvements, and lighting to help curb crime.

“Any more that they could be deterred would be great. You know, no business big or small or large should be, should have to go through this,” commented Watson.

The pet store said the thieves took the cash register and stole hundreds of dollars in dog food. Despite the damage and stolen items, the store said they’re grateful for their customers who have reached out in support.

“It’s sad and frustrating, but we’re going to keep moving forward because what else do you do,” said Watson.

Simply Diego’s said they’ve filed a police report and are waiting on an estimate to fix their door. The MRA plan also outlines ideas for slowing down traffic, adding public art, and even a possible dog park.