ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a shop owner’s worst nightmare. An Albuquerque nonprofit that helps put clothes on kids was a victim of a break-in.
Locker 505’s location near Coronado Mall was broken into around 10 Tuesday night.
The thieves broke their front window and stole some items on display plus a bike they were going to give away during Christmas.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Trial delayed for New Mexico woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
- Albuquerque: City’s plan would convert old Albuquerque hotels into affordable housing
- Crime: Man killed, Gallup police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
- Top Story: Truth or Consequences mayor, husband investigated for animal cruelty
The cost to replace the window will cost them over $1,000. The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.