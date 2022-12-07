ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a shop owner’s worst nightmare. An Albuquerque nonprofit that helps put clothes on kids was a victim of a break-in.

Locker 505’s location near Coronado Mall was broken into around 10 Tuesday night.

The thieves broke their front window and stole some items on display plus a bike they were going to give away during Christmas.

The cost to replace the window will cost them over $1,000. The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.