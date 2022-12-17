ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inflation continues to affect people everywhere and that includes local holiday programs. PB & J Family Services said donations are down this season, and they’re struggling to provide for families.

“I didn’t expect to have a Christmas this year because, you know, it’s kinda hard because we have bills, we have things that we need to get for the kids,” said a local mother named Courtney Etcitty.

Courtney Etcitty is a single mother who said rising prices have taken a toll on what she can afford for her three boys. She is one of the many families that are a part of the PB and J Holiday Wish Program. The program provides low-income families with food, clothing, and other necessities during the holiday season.

The program normally serves about 500 families but this year, PB & J said they’re struggling to keep up due to inflation and decreasing donations.

“You know, I think everybody is feeling the pinch. New Mexicans are wonderful at being giving people and, unfortunately, all through the year, we’ve seen less donations for every single event that we’ve done, and I think it’s because of the inflation that we’re seeing,” said Vanessa Anderson, PB & J Family Services spokesperson.

The group said their program has been around for the past 20 years but said it’s never been this hard to get sponsors and donors. They’re seeing about half their usual number of donors.

They said they have around 30 families who still need to be sponsored but hope to still reach their goal before Christmas. The group said helping families like Courtney’s during this time is what the holidays are all about.

“You know, just seeing big bags and knowing that they’re gonna have a Christmas next week, it’s just heartwarming. I mean all I have to say is thank you,” said Etcitty.

PB & J is still accepting donations through December 22; if you would like to help, you can visit their website.