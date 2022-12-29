NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The director of the Albuquerque Museum has been appointed by President Biden to join a committee. The group will help protect cultural artifacts from around the world.

Director Andrew Connors has joined the president’s Cultural Property Advisory Committee.

The 11-member group is responsible for reviewing requests from foreign governments to restrict the importation of sensitive cultural objects. The committee then submits its recommendations to the state department.

Connors has been the director of the Albuquerque Museum since 2018.